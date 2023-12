Lindholm (illness) took part in the morning skate, per Salim Nadim Valji of TSN, putting him on track to play against Minnesota on Tuesday.

Lindholm didn't practice Monday due to an illness, but he should be in the lineup Tuesday following his return to the ice. He has racked up seven goals, 17 points, 64 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and 19 hits over 24 games this season.