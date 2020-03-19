Flames' Elias Lindholm: Sets career high in goals
Lindholm has 29 goals, 54 points and a minus-8 rating in 70 games this season.
Lindholm scored 27 goals and 78 points last season, blowing away his previous career high of 45 points. If the NHL continues the 2019-20 regular season at some point, the 25-year-old should reach the 60-point mark for the second time in his career and the 30-goal mark for the first time.
More News
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Ignites rally in OT win•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Earns 200th career assist•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Two-point effort in loss•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Helpers in consecutive outings•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Contributes assist•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Equals career-best goal total•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.