Lindholm has 29 goals, 54 points and a minus-8 rating in 70 games this season.

Lindholm scored 27 goals and 78 points last season, blowing away his previous career high of 45 points. If the NHL continues the 2019-20 regular season at some point, the 25-year-old should reach the 60-point mark for the second time in his career and the 30-goal mark for the first time.