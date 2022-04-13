Lindholm notched an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Lindholm set up Andrew Mangiapane's tally at 5:33 of the third period, which tied the game at 3-3. With four goals and two assists in six games in April, Lindholm has sustained his scoring success into the final month of the regular season. The 27-year-old center is up to 74 points, 207 shots and a plus-53 rating in 73 appearances, putting him just four points shy of his career-best output from 2018-19.