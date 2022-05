Lindholm notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars in Game 7.

Lindholm set up Johnny Gaudreau, whose shot found paydirt behind Jake Oettinger at 15:09 of overtime. The 27-year-old Lindholm finished the first round with three goals, two assists, 18 shots on net, 10 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in seven appearances.