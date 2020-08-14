Lindholm notched a power-play assist and doled out six hits in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Stars in Game 2.
Lindholm's shot on a late Flames power play was tipped in by Sam Bennett to tie the game at four. The 25-year-old Lindholm now has four points, eight shots, 19 hits and a plus-2 rating through six postseason outings.
More News
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Points in first three games•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Pots goal in Monday's loss•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Bags apple on power play•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Returns to practice•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Injury not considered serious•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Exits scrimmage early•