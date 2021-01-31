Lindholm dished out two assists and had one shot in Saturday's 2-0 win over Montreal. He also had four hits and three blocks while going 10-for-17 (58.8 percent) at the faceoff dot.

Lindholm was in on all of the Calgary offense, setting up Johnny Gaudreau's power-play goal in the first period and Mikael Backlund's empty-netter in the final minute of regulation. The 26-year-old has picked up at least one point in all but one of Calgary's seven games this season, amassing two goals and six assists.