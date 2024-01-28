Lindholm scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Blackhawks.

A Yegor Sharangovich shot was blocked, but Lindholm was there to bury the second effort for the game's lone goal. The tally snapped Lindholm's 15-game goal drought, during which he managed eight assists while going minus-9. The 29-year-old center has struggled somewhat this year, earning nine goals, 23 assists, nine power-play points, 131 shots on net, 43 hits, 40 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating over 49 appearances. Despite the down year, he'll represent Calgary at the All-Star Game next weekend.