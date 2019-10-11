Lindholm scored a power-play goal and posted four shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Stars.

With the Flames trailing 2-0 in the third period, Lindholm rifled a pass from Mark Giordano past Ben Bishop to ignite the comeback surge. The forward is up to three points in four games to start the year, continuing to show strong chemistry with Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau on the top line.