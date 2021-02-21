Lindholm posted a power-play assist, five shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Oilers.

Lindholm had the secondary helper on the Flames' lone tally by Andrew Mangiapane. The 26-year-old Lindholm remains one of Calgary's better forwards with 17 points, 47 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-3 rating in 18 contests. His assist Saturday snapped a two-game point drought, his first stretch of the year where he went multiple games off the scoresheet.