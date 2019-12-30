Lindholm had an assist in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Lindholm has registered two goals and six helpers in the last five games. The Swede is up to 31 points, 92 shots on goal and 52 hits in 41 contests. He's burning bright right now -- the Flames' top-line center could be worth the price in DFS formats for Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks.