Lindholm scored a short-handed goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 7-2 rout of the Blues.

The 24-year-old hadn't hit the scoresheet in his last three games, but Lindholm wiped away any thoughts of a prolonged slump with this performance. The goal tied his previous career high with 17, and after never scoring more than 45 points in a season with Carolina, he already has 37 points through 34 games in his first campaign with Calgary.