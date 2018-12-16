Flames' Elias Lindholm: Snaps brief scoring drought
Lindholm scored a short-handed goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 7-2 rout of the Blues.
The 24-year-old hadn't hit the scoresheet in his last three games, but Lindholm wiped away any thoughts of a prolonged slump with this performance. The goal tied his previous career high with 17, and after never scoring more than 45 points in a season with Carolina, he already has 37 points through 34 games in his first campaign with Calgary.
More News
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Offensive catalyst in win•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Career year rolls on•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Records six shots on goal•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Continues to silence critics•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Snaps five-game goalless streak•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Fine to play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...