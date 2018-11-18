Flames' Elias Lindholm: Snaps five-game goalless streak
Lindholm scored twice in the third period to help the Flames rally to beat the Oilers 4-2 on Saturday.
Before Saturday night, the 23-year-old hadn't scored since Nov. 1, and yet, he still has 11 goals and 21 points in 20 games. During his five-game goalless streak, he posted five assists. However, Lindholm is probably due for more goal droughts because he has an unsustainable 21.6 shooting percentage. Even though he's probably in line for a breakout season, owners may want to consider selling high on Lindholm.
