Lindholm found the back of the net in Thursday's 2-1 loss to Montreal.
Lindholm ended his five-game scoring drought. He has seven goals and 17 points in 23 contests this season. The 28-year-old's recent cold spell skewed his overall scoring pace downwards a bit, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Lindholm start trending upward now that he's ended the slump.
More News
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Nets lone goal on power play•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Produces season-high three points•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Converts game-opening marker•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Goals in consecutive games•