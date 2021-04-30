Lindholm scored two goals on five shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Lindholm's two goals were enough for the Flames to claim victory, and Dillon Dube added an insurance tally in the third period. The 26-year-old Lindholm enjoys facing the Oilers -- he has 18 goals against the Flames' provincial rivals and no more than seven tallies against any other team in the league in his career, per Jonathan Willis The Athletic. The Swedish forward is up to 17 goals, 43 points, 117 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 49 appearances overall.