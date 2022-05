Lindholm scored a power-play goal on three shots and added six hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 4.

Lindholm got the Flames' comeback started at 9:04 of the second period. He walked into the slot and ripped a shot past Mike Smith for his fifth goal of the postseason. Lindholm's up to nine points, 27 shots, 24 hits and a minus-6 rating through 11 contests in the playoffs.