Flames' Elias Lindholm: Stays hot amid loss
Lindholm scored his 10th goal of the campaign in a 4-2 loss to the Capitals on Sunday.
Lindholm's goal, scored at 19:58 of the second period, gives him points in seven straight games. Even in losses, the Swede continues racking up points and now has 15 through 17 games.
