Lindholm posted an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Lindholm had the secondary helper on Mark Giordano's first-period tally. The 26-year-old Lindholm has gotten on the scoresheet in seven of the last eight games. He's up to four goals, 10 assists, 35 shots, 17 hits and a plus-3 rating in 13 contests as the Flames' top-line center.