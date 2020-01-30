Flames' Elias Lindholm: Strikes early in shootout win
Lindholm potted a goal, dished three hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.
The Swede got a piece of Milan Lucic's shot 1:01 into the game, putting the Flames up early. Lindholm now has 21 tallies and 38 points through 52 contests. He's added 123 shots on goal, 70 hits and 20 PIM in 2019-20.
