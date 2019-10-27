Lindholm scored a power-play goal, registered four blocked shots and dished two hits in a 2-1 loss to the Jets on Saturday.

As is typical with outdoor games, offense was slow to develop, as Lindholm's opening tally came at 14:47 of the second period. The Swedish forward has points in three straight games, giving him seven goals and nine points in 13 appearances overall this season.

