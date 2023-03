Lindholm logged two assists, a plus-5 rating and two hits in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Lindholm set up Tyler Toffoli and Blake Coleman for second-period tallies. Over his last six games, Lindholm has two goals, four helpers and 21 shots. The 28-year-old center struggled late in February, but he's back on track now. For the season, he has 19 goals, 38 helpers, 149 shots, 78 hits and a plus-4 rating through 67 contests.