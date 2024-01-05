Lindholm recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Predators.

Lindholm has opened January with a helper in each of the first two games. He pressured Kevin Lankinen behind the net after a dump-in, and Lindholm was able to find Yegor Sharangovich in front for an insurance tally. Getting Lindholm to contribute more consistently is a key for the Flames if they're to stay in the playoff hunt. He's at 25 points, 102 shots on net, 34 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 38 contests in a key all-situations role.