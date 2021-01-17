Lindholm had a power-play assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Lindholm initiated a passing play that went through Matthew Tkachuk to Sean Monahan for the opening goal. While Lindholm is only 14-for-40 (35 percent) on faceoffs through two games, the Swede is doing just about everything else right as a top-line center. The Swede has three points, a plus-2 rating and four hits this year, and his chemistry with Tkachuk should lead to a fruitful season for both of them.