Lindholm dished out two assists and fired three shots on net in Monday's win over the Blackhawks.

Lindholm is a part of the Flames' power line, centered by Sean Monahan and flanked by Johnny Gaudreau on the opposite side. Each linemate also had two points in the game, and they combine for 68 goals on the season -- Lindholm has 20 of those. Lindholm continues to extend his career high with 50 points, and his 17 power-play points are his best mark as well.