Lindholm had a career-high 29 goals and added 25 assists in 70 games during 2019-20.

Lindholm erupted for 27 goals and 78 points in 2018-19, but he took a step back this year. Part of his regression came from his linemates Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau performing poorly. Lindholm individually shot a career-best 17.2 percent on 169 shots. The Swede has typically played as a right wing in his two years as a Flame, but if the team ships out a center during the offseason, Lindholm could adjust to playing pivot in the top six.