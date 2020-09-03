Lindholm had a career-high 29 goals and added 25 assists in 70 games during 2019-20.
Lindholm erupted for 27 goals and 78 points in 2018-19, but he took a step back this year. Part of his regression came from his linemates Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau performing poorly. Lindholm individually shot a career-best 17.2 percent on 169 shots. The Swede has typically played as a right wing in his two years as a Flame, but if the team ships out a center during the offseason, Lindholm could adjust to playing pivot in the top six.
