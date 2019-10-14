Flames' Elias Lindholm: Tallies only goal in loss
Lindholm scored his third goal of the season in a 3-1 loss to the Sharks on Sunday.
Despite the Flames putting 33 pucks on net against Martin Jones, Lindholm's lone shot of the game was the only one to squeak through. The 24-year-old has four points and 14 shots through six games to start the campaign.
