Lindholm scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

The Avalanche couldn't clear the puck near their own net and it ended up on Jonathan Huberdeau's stick. He faked a shot and then dished to Lindholm, who buried the Flames' fifth and final goal of the game. While the supporting cast has changed, Lindholm remains a strong threat on the power play -- 33 of his 117 goals as a Flame have come with the man advantage. He'll also see top-line usage and play in all situations, making him a reliable and steady forward in fantasy.