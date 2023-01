Lindholm scored a goal, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Lindholm dominated the first period. He and Tyler Toffoli assisted on each other's goals, and Lindholm also set up Nikita Zadorov's tally late in the frame. Through 12 outings in January, Lindholm has three goals and eight assists. The consistent center is up to 45 points, 109 shots on net, 52 hits and a plus-3 rating through 49 appearances.