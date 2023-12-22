Lindholm scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two assists, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

Lindholm had one of his best games of the season Thursday, which was also his first multi-point effort since Dec. 2. The center has struggled to maintain consistent offense, but he has six points over his last five games. On the year, he's at eight goals, 23 points, 84 shots on net, 30 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 33 appearances in a top-line role.