Flames' Elias Lindholm: Traded to Flames
Lindholm was traded to the Flames on the second day of the NHL Entry Draft on Saturday, reports Bob McKenzie of TSN.ca.
Lindholm and Noah Hanifin head west, while Dougie Hamilton, Micheal Ferland and defense project Adam Fox head to Carolina. Lindholm can play both right wing and center, so he'll be in the Flames' top six.
