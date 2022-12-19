Lindholm scored twice, supplied an assist, went plus-3, logged two hits and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Lindholm's goals came 19 seconds apart in the third period, with the first one coming on the power play and standing as the game-winner. He also set up Milan Lucic's second-period marker. December has been much kinder to Lindholm -- he's racked up five goals and seven assists in nine games this month, giving him 28 points through 31 contests overall. The center has added 76 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-1 rating.