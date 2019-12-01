Lindholm scored two goals, one the game-winner and the other a power-play marker into an empty net, in Saturday's 3-1 victory over the Senators.

The 24-year-old has gone 10 games without an assist, but he's found the back of the net four times in the last four contests. On the season, Lindholm now has 14 goals -- five of them with the man advantage, and four of them GWG -- and 21 points through 29 games.