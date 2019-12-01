Flames' Elias Lindholm: Two goals in win over Sens
Lindholm scored two goals, one the game-winner and the other a power-play marker into an empty net, in Saturday's 3-1 victory over the Senators.
The 24-year-old has gone 10 games without an assist, but he's found the back of the net four times in the last four contests. On the season, Lindholm now has 14 goals -- five of them with the man advantage, and four of them GWG -- and 21 points through 29 games.
More News
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Plays hero in OT•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Ends slump in shootout win•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Massive physical impact in loss•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Extends point streak with assist•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Records power-play helper•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Stays hot amid loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.