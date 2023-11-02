Lindholm collected two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

The 28-year-old center snapped a four-game point drought with the performance, although it wasn't enough to get Calgary into the win column. Lindholm has had a solid start to the season despite the struggles of the team around him, producing two goals and eight points in 10 games, but his minus-5 rating has him on track to finish in the red for the first time since 2019-20.