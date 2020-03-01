Flames' Elias Lindholm: Two-point effort in loss
Lindholm scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Lightning.
The 25-year-old was in on Calgary's last two goals, but he couldn't find an equalizer in the final minutes. Lindholm put together a strong February, scoring seven goals and 14 points in 14 games, and Saturday's tally was his 28th on the season -- setting a new career high for the winger.
