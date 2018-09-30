Flames' Elias Lindholm: Two-point effort in preseason loss
Lindholm scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 preseason loss to the Oilers.
The helper came on the power play, and Lindholm led the Flames on the afternoon with over six minutes of ice time on the man advantage. The 23-year-old saw consistent PP time during his five seasons in Carolina, and if he fills a similar role in Calgary alongside the likes of Johnny Gaudreau, he could top his career high of 45 points set a couple of seasons ago.
