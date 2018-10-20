Lindholm scored a goal and an assist while adding two shots, two hits and a minus-1 rating in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

The helper came on the power play, giving the 23-year-old five goals and eight points through seven games, including three points (two goals and Friday's assist) with the man advantage. Lindholm is thriving so far in his first season outside of Carolina, and with a spot on Calgary's top line secure, he's well on his way to topping his previous career highs in goals (17) and points (45).