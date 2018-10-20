Flames' Elias Lindholm: Two-point performance in loss to Preds
Lindholm scored a goal and an assist while adding two shots, two hits and a minus-1 rating in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.
The helper came on the power play, giving the 23-year-old five goals and eight points through seven games, including three points (two goals and Friday's assist) with the man advantage. Lindholm is thriving so far in his first season outside of Carolina, and with a spot on Calgary's top line secure, he's well on his way to topping his previous career highs in goals (17) and points (45).
More News
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Posts three-point night•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Minus-4 in opener•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Records two-point effort in preseason loss•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Inks six-year extentsion•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Files for salary arbitration•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...