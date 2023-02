Lindholm (personal) won't play Saturday against the Rangers, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Lindholm is absent because he and his wife are expecting the birth of their first child. The 28-year-old has 16 goals and 49 points in 54 contests this season. With Lindholm unavailable, Adam Ruzicka is projected to draw into the lineup for the first time since Feb. 9.