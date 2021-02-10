Lindholm scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

A Rasmus Andersson shot generated a rebound that Lindholm deposited at 18:18 of the third period. It stood as the game-winning goal, Lindholm's second such tally of the year. The Swede has four goals, nine helpers, 32 shots on net and 16 hits through 12 contests. In 2018-19, Lindholm flirted with a point-per-game by racking up 27 goals and 78 points in 81 games, so his current scoring rate isn't unprecedented in his career.