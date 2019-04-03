Flames' Elias Lindholm: Won't play Wednesday
Lindholm (rest) won't suit up for Wednesday's game against Anaheim, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The Flames have already locked down the No. 1 seed in the West, so they'll use the last few games of the regular season as an opportunity to give their studs some extra rest. It remains to be seen if Lindholm will rejoin the lineup for Saturday's season finale against Edmonton.
More News
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Five games without points•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Explodes with four points•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Dream season continues•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Breaks 70-point threshold•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Posts hat trick of helpers•
-
Flames' Elias Lindholm: Back to scoring ways•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...