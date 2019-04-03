Lindholm (rest) won't suit up for Wednesday's game against Anaheim, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The Flames have already locked down the No. 1 seed in the West, so they'll use the last few games of the regular season as an opportunity to give their studs some extra rest. It remains to be seen if Lindholm will rejoin the lineup for Saturday's season finale against Edmonton.