The Flames acquired the rights to sign Heineman and a second-round draft pick from the Panthers on Monday for Sam Bennett, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

The Panthers selected Heineman in the second round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The 19-year-old winger has yet to sign his entry-level contract, as he's currently playing for Leksands IF of the Swedish Hockey League. Through 43 games overseas, Heineman has posted seven goals and six assists. He still needs a lot of development, but Heineman projects as a solid two-way player once he makes the move to North America.