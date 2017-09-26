Play

Calgary waived Poirier on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Poirier was a first-round pick in 2013, but the 22-year-old winger has yet to make any significant impact at the NHL level. If he clears waivers, he'll be assigned to AHL Stockton, where he'll likely spend the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign.

