Pettersen will not practice Monday after suffering a lower-body injury.

Pettersen is facing an uphill battle to secure a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night. With AHL Stockton last year, the 2018 sixth-round pick notched 13 goals and 13 assists in 59 outings, plus another four points in 11 postseason matchups. Once his injury is behind him, Pettersen will almost certainly head back to the minors to start the season.