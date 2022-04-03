Gudbranson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Blues.

Gudbranson has a goal and an assist in his last two contests. That's not as unusual as it's been in previous years for the hard-hitting defenseman, who is up to a career-high 17 points in 68 games. He's added 111 shots on net, 129 hits, 79 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating. Michael Stone slotted into a second-pairing role Saturday with Oliver Kylington (upper body) out, so it doesn't appear Gudbranson will move off of the third pairing.