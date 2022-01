Gudbranson logged an assist, four hits and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Gudbranson set up Johnny Gaudreau's third-period marker. The assist snapped Gudbranson's nine-game point drought. The Ontario native doesn't add much on offense -- he's at just six assists in 33 contests this season. He's added 54 shots on net, 53 hits, 43 blocked shots, 35 PIM and a minus-1 rating while logging bottom-pairing minutes.