Gudbranson posted an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

Gudbranson set up Milan Lucic for the opening tally at 6:35 of the first period. With three assists in six games, Gudbranson has been fairly solid at both ends of the ice. He's added nine shots on net, 10 hits, six blocked shots and four PIM while working in a bottom-four role. Despite the decent early production, he's not likely to be a factor in most fantasy formats.