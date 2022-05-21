Gudbranson picked up an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 2.

Gudbranson had a shot in the first period that led to a rebound goal for Brett Ritchie. It was Gudbranson's first assist in nine postseason outings this year, and just the second playoff point of his career -- his last was a goal with the Penguins in 2018-19. The defenseman has added 22 shots, 14 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in a third-pairing role during these playoffs, but he's not expected to be much of a factor on offense.