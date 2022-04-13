Gudbranson (undisclosed) is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Kraken, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Gudbranson will miss his third straight game, though it remains unclear if he's actually hurt or just scratched. His next chance to play is Thursday versus the Golden Knights.
