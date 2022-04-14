Gudbranson, who's been on the shelf with an undisclosed injury, is expected to rejoin the lineup for Thursday's game versus Vegas, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Gudbranson will likely return to a bottom-pairing role following his three-game absence. The 30-year-old blueliner has notched 17 points and 132 hits through 70 contests this season.