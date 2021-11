Gudbranson notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Gudbranson earned the secondary helper on Milan Lucic's second-period tally. With four assists in 10 games this year, Gudbranson has matched his point total from 45 games between the Senators and the Predators last year. The Canadian blueliner's solid play has made him a fixture on the third pairing, although he's not likely to score enough to earn much fantasy interest.