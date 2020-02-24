Chicago traded Gustafsson to the Flames on Monday for a 2020 third-round pick, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Gustafsson broke out to the tune of 17 goals and 60 points in 79 games last campaign, but he hasn't been nearly as productive in 2019-20, having totaled just six goals and 26 points in 59 games. The 27-year-old Swede will likely slot into a bottom-four role with Calgary, but he should see plenty of time on the man advantage, too.