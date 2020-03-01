Gustafsson notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Lightning.

Gustafsson has two helpers in three games since he joined the Flames at the trade deadline. That puts him at 28 points, 100 shots on goal, 84 hits and a minus-9 rating through 62 appearances overall this year. A power-play specialist, Gustafsson likely has more fantasy value than most third-pairing defensemen.